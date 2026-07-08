United Asset Strategies Inc. Invests $966,000 in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $148.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.81. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $150.19.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total transaction of $4,254,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,701,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,113,204. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 27,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,160,227.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,597,579 shares in the company, valued at $389,662,825.79. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,309,354 shares of company stock valued at $319,536,378 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.36.

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Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

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