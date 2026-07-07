United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 22,121 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 504.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,504 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 22,121 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,906,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,792,580 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,160,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,567 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $607,601,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,694,659 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $665,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 644.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,031,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $281,258,000 after purchasing an additional 892,793 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $308.57. 175,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.11 and a 52 week high of $314.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.16. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.91%.Air Products and Chemicals's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.81 dividend. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APD shares. Mizuho set a $345.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $324.82.

Read Our Latest Report on APD

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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