State Street Corp reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI - Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916,557 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,365,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.89% of United Bankshares worth $366,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 35.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 34.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,324 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company's stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other United Bankshares news, Director Mark Nesselroad sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $148,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,838.08. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBSI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered United Bankshares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered United Bankshares from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Bankshares from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.20.

View Our Latest Report on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $46.86 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.16 and a 52 week high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.73.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. United Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, United Bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include deposit accounts, business and personal loans, mortgage lending, and online and mobile banking, as well as wealth management and trust services. Based in Charleston, West Virginia, United Bankshares serves customers through branches and other banking channels across the Mid-Atlantic and parts of the Southeast, including West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Ohio, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While United Bankshares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report