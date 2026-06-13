United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $11.41 Million Stock Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,361 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. ARM makes up 1.6% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.'s holdings in ARM were worth $11,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ARM by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,246 shares of the company's stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $735,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. The trade was a 15.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total transaction of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 301,338 shares of company stock worth $66,030,158 over the last 90 days.

ARM Price Performance

ARM opened at $380.81 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $427.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $243.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.14. The company has a market capitalization of $406.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.35, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 3.78.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $239.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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