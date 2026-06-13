United Capital Management of KS Inc. Lowers Position in Strategy Inc $MSTR

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lessened its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR - Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,877 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.'s holdings in Strategy were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Strategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Strategy by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc boosted its position in Strategy by 492.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its position in Strategy by 354.5% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 250 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Strategy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Strategy

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 15,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $2,331,847.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,338,320. This represents a 34.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $683,844.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 126,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,643,840.32. This trade represents a 4.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 195,264 shares of company stock worth $25,497,204 over the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MSTR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Strategy from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Texas Capital raised Strategy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $313.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Key Strategy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Strategy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Strategy added 1,550 Bitcoin in a June 8 filing, lifting total reported holdings to 845,256 BTC and signaling continued conviction in its Bitcoin treasury strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000.

Analyst coverage remained constructive, with H.C. Wainwright reiterating a Buy rating and a $540 price target, citing a compelling entry point and a bullish 2026 Bitcoin target of $150,000. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat.

CEO Phong Le said the company’s small Bitcoin sale was meant to “test” processes and that institutional investors were less concerned than retail traders, suggesting management sees the move as operational rather than strategic retreat. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction.

Market commentary noted that crypto prices have stabilized somewhat after a recent selloff, which can help sentiment around MSTR because the stock remains highly tied to Bitcoin’s direction. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines also highlighted concerns that Strategy’s first-ever Bitcoin sale since 2022 rattled some investors and renewed debate about leverage, dilution, and the risks of its aggressive Bitcoin-focused capital structure.

Strategy Price Performance

Strategy stock opened at $123.97 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $104.17 and a 52-week high of $457.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($38.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($37.39). Strategy had a negative return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 2,482.01%.The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($16.49) EPS. Strategy's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strategy Inc will post 116.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated NASDAQ: MSTR is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

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