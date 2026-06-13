United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI Shares Sold by Hauser Brothers GmbH

Hauser Brothers GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI - Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 76,900 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods comprises approximately 4.6% of Hauser Brothers GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hauser Brothers GmbH owned approximately 0.32% of United Natural Foods worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 53,355 shares of the company's stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,293 shares of the company's stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 19,818 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Danielle Benedict sold 4,807 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $249,964.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 98,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,120,440. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Natural Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Natural Foods from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $46.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Price Performance

NYSE:UNFI opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $57.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 0.81.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc NYSE: UNFI is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI's core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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