United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 992.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,033 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 45,455 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings downgraded United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.61. 3,408,694 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,363. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $122.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 106.15%.

Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a buy rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to strong-buy , signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Article Title

Citigroup raised its price target on UPS to $132 and reiterated a rating, while Stephens upgraded the stock to , signaling Wall Street sees more upside. Positive Sentiment: UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Article Title

UPS was added to the Russell 1000 Value Defensive and Russell 1000 Defensive indexes, which can support demand from index-focused investors and highlight the stock’s defensive appeal. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares.

Unusually heavy call option buying suggests traders are positioning for continued gains in UPS shares. Positive Sentiment: Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Article Title

Several articles pointed to UPS’s strong earnings-beat history and growing investor attention ahead of the next quarterly report, reinforcing expectations for another solid print. Neutral Sentiment: UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Article Title

UPS is reshaping its network, likely as part of ongoing operational efficiency efforts, but the article did not indicate an immediate material financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Article Title

UPS and FedEx remaining top logistics companies by market cap is a reminder of the company’s scale, but this is more a sector ranking than a stock-moving catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Postal Service Inspector General flagged UPS’s air cargo contract with USPS, urging a re-evaluation over volume-guarantee risks and even possible termination if issues are not addressed, which adds uncertainty around parcel volumes and contract revenue. Article Title

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here