United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,722 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,609,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.90. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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