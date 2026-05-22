United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,291 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,954 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 342,866 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,609,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 154.5% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $98.27 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Further Reading

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