United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,234,600 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 168,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $121,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $114.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.62.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. United Parcel Service's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio is 106.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens raised shares of United Parcel Service to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of United Parcel Service from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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