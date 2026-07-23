United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 158.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,648 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Key United Rentals News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,030.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $1,034.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,045.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $915.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.59 and a twelve month high of $1,143.69. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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