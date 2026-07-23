United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stock Holdings Lifted by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,758 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 11.3% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 338.7% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total value of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on URI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $1,145.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $1,030.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

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United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI opened at $1,034.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $701.59 and a one year high of $1,143.69. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,045.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $915.44.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.53 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

Further Reading

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