United Southern Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,191 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 6.7% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,440 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,977 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $39,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,397 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $82,958,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 130.2% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,042 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 29,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. China Renaissance reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $850.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $826.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Recent Meta Platforms Headlines

These are some of the META headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Meta and Walmart partnership Jefferies on Meta’s AI shopping opportunity

Meta’s Muse shopping assistant is expanding through retail partnerships, including Walmart and UK retailers. Jefferies sees potential for Muse to support Instagram advertising and commerce revenue, providing a possible way to monetize Meta’s AI investments. Negative Sentiment: Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. AI spending and Walmart partnership CoreWeave loan backed by Meta-related chips

Reports say Meta’s free cash flow has turned negative amid heavy AI spending, keeping investors focused on whether future AI-related revenue will justify the investment. A proposed $4.5 billion loan for CoreWeave, backed by chips for Meta, also draws attention to financing and credit risks around the AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Meta also faced analyst-related pressure: a report said shares fell after a downgrade, while another reported a Morgan Stanley price-target cut. The provided reports do not specify the rationale or revised targets. Meta shares following analyst downgrade

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 9,196 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.05, for a total value of $5,720,371.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,202,351.30. This represents a 41.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 3,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.06, for a total value of $2,002,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,854.26. This represents a 34.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 154,006 shares of company stock worth $106,196,209 over the last 90 days. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $609.89 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $520.26 and a 12 month high of $779.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $672.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $628.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The social networking company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.86. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5250 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc. is a technology company that develops social networking, messaging, and digital communication products. Its services include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads, which help people connect and share content and give businesses tools to reach customers. Advertising is a central part of Meta's business, with ads appearing across many of its apps. The company also develops virtual and augmented reality products and experiences through its Reality Labs division, including Quest headsets and related software.

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