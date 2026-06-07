United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Buys 107,783 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 2,113.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 107,783 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the third quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $312.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.89 and a 200-day moving average of $306.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $262.71 and a 12 month high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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