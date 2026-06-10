United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 135.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 793,123 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 456,006 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund's holdings in Apple were worth $215,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,581,364 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $429,910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,567 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 13,793 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $17,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418,362 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $113,736,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $290.55 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $283.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.07 and a 12 month high of $317.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.06%.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Negative Sentiment: Investors were disappointed that Siri’s AI overhaul still appears behind rivals, with launch timing stretching into later this year and some features limited to the U.S. at first. Apple shares slide after big Siri AI reveal

Investors were disappointed that Siri’s AI overhaul still appears behind rivals, with launch timing stretching into later this year and some features limited to the U.S. at first. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warned that Apple is relying on Google Gemini/Nvidia infrastructure for parts of its advanced AI stack, raising questions about how much of the AI value capture Apple keeps in-house. Apple failed to make its AI tool to comply to EU regulations, EU Commission says

Analysts warned that Apple is relying on Google Gemini/Nvidia infrastructure for parts of its advanced AI stack, raising questions about how much of the AI value capture Apple keeps in-house. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley said the new Siri features may be held back by older iPhones, limiting the near-term upgrade cycle and the addressable installed base. Apple's AI Siri will be held back by aging devices, Morgan Stanley says

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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