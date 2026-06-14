United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Position Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,292 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 63,490 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.33% of United Therapeutics worth $69,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.29, for a total value of $5,492,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,398.04. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total transaction of $4,540,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at $24,712,246.04. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 634,984 shares of company stock worth $358,175,202. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTHR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $619.42.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

UTHR opened at $545.96 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $566.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.34. United Therapeutics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $272.12 and a fifty-two week high of $609.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.63 EPS. United Therapeutics's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

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