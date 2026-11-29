Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,939 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 38,421 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of United Therapeutics worth $64,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 50 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $597.28 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52 week low of $455.63 and a 52 week high of $614.23. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $556.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $832.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.14 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 38.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 25.08 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Share buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a "buy" rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $728.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $700.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $676.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UTHR

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,210 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $701,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,200. This trade represents a 36.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.09, for a total transaction of $4,690,247.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,526,245.48. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,648 shares of company stock worth $206,228,531. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other serious conditions. Its products include treprostinil therapies marketed as Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram, as well as Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry-powder formulation. The company also markets Unituxin, a treatment for high-risk neuroblastoma. Founded in 1996 by Martine Rothblatt, United Therapeutics was established to pursue treatments for PAH, a rare and life-threatening disease.

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