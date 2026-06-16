United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Bought by Sofinnova Investments Inc.

Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,641 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after buying an additional 64,115 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up 3.1% of Sofinnova Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of United Therapeutics worth $76,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7%

UTHR opened at $549.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $272.12 and a 12 month high of $609.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $566.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $522.10.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total transaction of $4,540,681.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,712,246.04. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.29, for a total transaction of $5,492,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,398.04. This trade represents a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 634,468 shares of company stock valued at $357,970,302 in the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $619.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Therapeutics

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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