United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,554 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $277,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in United Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,628 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.83, for a total value of $5,185,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,113,210.79. This represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.07, for a total value of $4,540,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,712,246.04. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 634,984 shares of company stock worth $358,175,202 in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 target price on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

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United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

UTHR stock opened at $545.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The business's fifty day moving average price is $566.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $521.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 19.24%. United Therapeutics's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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