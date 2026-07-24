United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,878 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 14,492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company's stock.

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United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $529.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's fifty day moving average is $548.68 and its 200-day moving average is $531.41. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $272.12 and a one year high of $609.35.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.99, for a total transaction of $5,091,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,714,562.87. This trade represents a 19.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.56, for a total value of $4,586,248.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,960,240.32. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,333 shares of company stock worth $286,933,042. Insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $620.00 to $613.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $685.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $701.00 to $704.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $648.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

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