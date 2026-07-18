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UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Increased by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
UnitedHealth Group logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its UnitedHealth stake by 272.1% in the first quarter, ending with 3,647 shares valued at about $987,000. Other hedge funds also adjusted positions, and institutional investors own 87.86% of the stock.
  • UnitedHealth reported strong Q2 results, with EPS of $6.38 beating estimates and revenue of $112.03 billion slightly above expectations. The company also raised its 2026 profit outlook to $19.50-$20.00 EPS.
  • Management doubled its 2026 share repurchase target to at least $5 billion, while analysts broadly turned more bullish after the earnings release. The stock was trading up about 0.7%, and the company also recently raised its quarterly dividend to $2.32 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 272.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $426.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $447.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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