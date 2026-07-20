UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Holdings Raised by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 190,776 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $212,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,287.2% in the 1st quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. now owns 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 34,947 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $11,536,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,238,162,000 after acquiring an additional 995,210 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $468.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $447.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $426.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $404.81 and a 200-day moving average of $342.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $461.62. The firm has a market cap of $387.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 59.72%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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