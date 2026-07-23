UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.6% of Bowie Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $96,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:UNH opened at $431.68 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $461.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock's fifty day moving average is $406.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.UnitedHealth Group's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.65 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here