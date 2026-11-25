FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 88,144 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of FORA Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,863,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $31,946,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,633,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $18,966,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,713,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,169,606,000 after buying an additional 2,097,859 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,829,637 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $3,975,343,000 after buying an additional 1,747,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,704,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,449,317,000 after acquiring an additional 616,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $342.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $255.96 and a one year high of $461.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.51.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.55. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $112.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500- EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Latest UnitedHealth Group News

These are some of the UNH news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Genoa Healthcare could help expand UnitedHealth’s behavioral-health pharmacy business and create growth opportunities, potentially offsetting weaker prescription volumes at Optum Rx. Can Genoa Help UNH Expand Its Behavioral Health Pharmacy Business?

Genoa Healthcare could help expand UnitedHealth’s behavioral-health pharmacy business and create growth opportunities, potentially offsetting weaker prescription volumes at Optum Rx. Neutral Sentiment: A technical analysis notes that UNH’s oversold condition may support a bounce, but heavy overhead supply could limit the recovery. This may help explain the rebound without changing the underlying regulatory risks. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Price Prediction: Oversold Bounce Faces Heavy Overhead Supply

A technical analysis notes that UNH’s oversold condition may support a bounce, but heavy overhead supply could limit the recovery. This may help explain the rebound without changing the underlying regulatory risks. Negative Sentiment: The key overhang is a CMS proposal to tighten Medicare Advantage audits and star-rating rules. Reports estimate the changes could reduce industry bonus payments by about $107 billion from 2031 to 2037, raising concerns about future insurer revenue and profits. UnitedHealth and other health insurers have been pressured, with the proposal contributing to a steep recent decline in UNH shares. Health Insurers Stocks Slide Again on Latest Medicare Proposal

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $427.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $441.00 to $440.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health care company that provides health benefits and health services through two main businesses: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. UnitedHealthcare offers health insurance and related benefit plans to individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. Optum provides services across the health care system, including care delivery, pharmacy services, pharmacy benefit management, health technology and data analytics. Its businesses serve consumers, health care providers, employers, health plans and government organizations.

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