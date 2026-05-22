UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,373 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harmony Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $410 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling renewed confidence in the managed-care leader and supporting the stock’s rebound narrative. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $440 from $410 and kept an rating, signaling renewed confidence in the managed-care leader and supporting the stock’s rebound narrative. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for UNH, including FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests analysts see earnings momentum continuing over the next couple of years. Article Title

Zacks Research raised multiple forward EPS estimates for UNH, including FY2027 and FY2028, which suggests analysts see earnings momentum continuing over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted UnitedHealth as a strong value opportunity and a likely beneficiary of managed care growth outpacing the broader economy, reinforcing the bullish investment case. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted UnitedHealth as a strong value opportunity and a likely beneficiary of managed care growth outpacing the broader economy, reinforcing the bullish investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting that UNH is up since its last earnings report reflects continued post-earnings optimism, but it does not add a new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

Coverage noting that UNH is up since its last earnings report reflects continued post-earnings optimism, but it does not add a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: News that Berkshire Hathaway sold its UnitedHealth stake pressured sentiment, as some investors viewed the exit as a vote of no confidence despite broader analyst optimism. Article Title

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $382.36 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $404.15. The firm has a market cap of $347.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $324.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 66.77%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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