UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 49,092 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $71,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $410.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $427.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's 50 day moving average is $383.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $427.93.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and several recent price-target increases, including a new $475 target from BofA Securities. That suggests analysts see room for further upside as margins and Optum Health improve. What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms reiterating bullish ratings and several recent price-target increases, including a new $475 target from BofA Securities. That suggests analysts see room for further upside as margins and Optum Health improve. Positive Sentiment: Investors appear to be rotating into healthcare as a defensive play while technology stocks weaken, which is supporting demand for UNH shares. Social-media chatter also points to continued interest in the company’s recovery narrative and its resilient insurance and medical-services business. UnitedHealth Group Stock (UNH) Opinions on Market Rotation and Analyst Upgrades

Investors appear to be rotating into healthcare as a defensive play while technology stocks weaken, which is supporting demand for UNH shares. Social-media chatter also points to continued interest in the company’s recovery narrative and its resilient insurance and medical-services business. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage ahead of the Q2 2026 report says analysts expect double-digit EPS growth, reinforcing the idea that earnings could justify the stock’s recent move higher. What to Expect From UnitedHealth Group's Q2 2026 Earnings Report

Market coverage ahead of the Q2 2026 report says analysts expect double-digit EPS growth, reinforcing the idea that earnings could justify the stock’s recent move higher. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also frame UNH as a long-term value and healthcare watchlist name, which supports investor interest but does not by itself add a fresh catalyst.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here