UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. V2 Financial group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 281,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $76,149,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFR Capital LLC. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 1,709 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $434.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $397.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $421.04.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

More UnitedHealth Group News

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UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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