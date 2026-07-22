UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Temasek Holdings Private Ltd

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 385,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 162,982 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $104,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

UnitedHealth was upgraded to , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to $516 and reiterated an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to and reiterated an rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s strong Q2 performance , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Article Title

Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Reports framed UNH as a defensive healthcare leader benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Article Title

Reports framed UNH as a benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Neutral Sentiment: The House passed a bill focused on provider accountability and fraud prevention in federal health programs; the article noted UNH could be affected by tighter oversight, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article Title

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $436.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The company has a market cap of $396.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $406.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson set a $512.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $466.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $287.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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