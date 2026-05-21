UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $383.30 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $404.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $348.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $322.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.39.

View Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth to $440 from $410 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling confidence that the managed care sector’s recent weakness is easing. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth to from $410 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the managed care sector’s recent weakness is easing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research lifted estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 EPS to $20.52 from $19.76 and FY2028 EPS to $22.75 , reinforcing expectations for strong earnings power ahead. Article Title

Analysts at Zacks Research lifted estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 EPS to from $19.76 and FY2028 EPS to , reinforcing expectations for strong earnings power ahead. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Wall Street suggests UNH could regain momentum over the next 12 months as investors look past the Berkshire-driven volatility. Article Title

Additional commentary from Wall Street suggests UNH could regain momentum over the next 12 months as investors look past the Berkshire-driven volatility. Neutral Sentiment: News about Berkshire Hathaway reshuffling its portfolio, including exiting UnitedHealth, is weighing on sentiment, but the move appears driven by Berkshire’s broader allocation changes rather than a new company-specific warning. Article Title

News about Berkshire Hathaway reshuffling its portfolio, including exiting UnitedHealth, is weighing on sentiment, but the move appears driven by Berkshire’s broader allocation changes rather than a new company-specific warning. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth remains under scrutiny after Berkshire Hathaway fully exited its stake, which has sparked selling pressure and renewed concerns about near-term headwinds for the stock. Article Title

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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