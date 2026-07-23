UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 26,961 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,029,000. Alpha Family Trust grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 355,479 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $96,189,000 after purchasing an additional 76,825 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $431.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $461.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $406.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.46.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson set a $512.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $429.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Further Reading

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