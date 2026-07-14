UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 11,597 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of UnitedHealth Group worth $367,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $421.04.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $429.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $400.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $434.30.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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