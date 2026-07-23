UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 180,329 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $197,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,600,260 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $30,238,162,000 after purchasing an additional 995,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,232,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $14,931,592,000 after buying an additional 1,119,834 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,591,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,457,723,000 after acquiring an additional 824,120 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,829,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,215,660,000 after purchasing an additional 680,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,655,111 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,158,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,162 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

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Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:UNH opened at $431.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.65 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.72%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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