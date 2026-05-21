UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Stock Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,890 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,338 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $383.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company's fifty day moving average is $322.87 and its 200-day moving average is $318.86. The firm has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $404.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $395.00 target price (up from $370.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $385.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth to $440 from $410 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling confidence that the managed care sector’s recent weakness is easing. Article Title

Mizuho raised its price target on UnitedHealth to from $410 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the managed care sector’s recent weakness is easing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research lifted estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 EPS to $20.52 from $19.76 and FY2028 EPS to $22.75 , reinforcing expectations for strong earnings power ahead. Article Title

Analysts at Zacks Research lifted estimates across multiple future periods, including FY2027 EPS to from $19.76 and FY2028 EPS to , reinforcing expectations for strong earnings power ahead. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from Wall Street suggests UNH could regain momentum over the next 12 months as investors look past the Berkshire-driven volatility. Article Title

Additional commentary from Wall Street suggests UNH could regain momentum over the next 12 months as investors look past the Berkshire-driven volatility. Neutral Sentiment: News about Berkshire Hathaway reshuffling its portfolio, including exiting UnitedHealth, is weighing on sentiment, but the move appears driven by Berkshire’s broader allocation changes rather than a new company-specific warning. Article Title

News about Berkshire Hathaway reshuffling its portfolio, including exiting UnitedHealth, is weighing on sentiment, but the move appears driven by Berkshire’s broader allocation changes rather than a new company-specific warning. Negative Sentiment: UnitedHealth remains under scrutiny after Berkshire Hathaway fully exited its stake, which has sparked selling pressure and renewed concerns about near-term headwinds for the stock. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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