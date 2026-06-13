Uniting Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Uniting Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,694 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company's stock worth $1,999,421,000 after buying an additional 20,487,478 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company's stock worth $2,443,013,000 after buying an additional 17,847,760 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company's stock worth $273,039,000 after buying an additional 3,796,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 55,329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,999,300 shares of the company's stock worth $410,454,000 after buying an additional 2,993,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,199,000.

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Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 1,125,000 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $90,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 285,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,071,541.22. The trade was a 79.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 282,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,428,031. This represents a 83.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,859,524 shares of company stock worth $3,139,147,006.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWV shares. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.52.

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CoreWeave Stock Up 5.0%

CoreWeave stock opened at $100.55 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 7.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreWeave News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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