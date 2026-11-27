Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,682 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 482,682 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned 0.22% of Unity Software worth $40,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,826,000. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 4,766,219 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,219,000 after buying an additional 3,934,840 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9,886.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,645,007 shares of the company's stock worth $108,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,245,014 shares of the company's stock worth $93,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,334,695 shares of the company's stock worth $66,726,000 after acquiring an additional 105,268 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Bromberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $5,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,441,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,930,020.30. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $622.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $567.03 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Unity Software's quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Unity Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Unity Software from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $47.10 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on U

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software develops a real-time 3D development platform used to create interactive games and other digital experiences. Its Unity platform includes a cross-platform game engine and editor, along with tools for designing, building, testing and deploying content across mobile devices, computers, consoles and other platforms. The company also offers services for collaboration, cloud-based development, advertising and monetization. Its tools are used beyond gaming in fields such as automotive design, architecture, film and training, where organizations can build interactive simulations and 3D visualizations.

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