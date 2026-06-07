Unity Software Inc. $U Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U - Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,801 shares of the company's stock after selling 172,858 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Unity Software by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,861 shares of the company's stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Unity Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Unity Software from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $47.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.06. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,247 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $360,053.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 370,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,375.72. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, SVP Rebecca Berenice Boyden sold 952 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $25,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 309,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,416,904. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 198,321 shares of company stock worth $5,390,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity's technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company's core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

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