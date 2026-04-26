Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 11,792 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,985 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,937,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,944,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 339.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,222 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,156,000 after buying an additional 794,851 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,736,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is presently -37.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised J. M. Smucker to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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