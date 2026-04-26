Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 162.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 85,257 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Rambus worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rambus by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Rambus by 126.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rambus by 83.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company's stock.

Get Rambus alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Rambus

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 39,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $3,936,717.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 331,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,653,434.10. This represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $433,837.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,459,135.54. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,848,885. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Rambus Stock Up 14.4%

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $158.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.95. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $161.80.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 32.57%.The company had revenue of $190.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.21 million. Research analysts expect that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Rambus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Rambus from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Rambus to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rambus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rambus wasn't on the list.

While Rambus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here