Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 17,705 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.16% of Terex worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEX. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Terex by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,705 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Drum Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Get Terex alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $829,495.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,012,793.80. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Terex stock opened at $61.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.25 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Terex's payout ratio is 20.42%.

Terex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised several medium‑term forecasts (FY2027 EPS to $5.50 from $5.45; FY2028 to $6.43 from $6.39), implying stronger outlook beyond FY2026 — this can support higher valuation expectations for TEX.

Zacks raised several medium‑term forecasts (FY2027 EPS to $5.50 from $5.45; FY2028 to $6.43 from $6.39), implying stronger outlook beyond FY2026 — this can support higher valuation expectations for TEX. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted multiple 2027/2028 quarter estimates: Q1 2027 to $1.01, Q2 2027 to $1.48, Q3 2027 to $1.53 and Q4 2027 to $1.49 (small bumps). These incremental upgrades reinforce the message of improving earnings power later in the forecast horizon.

Zacks lifted multiple 2027/2028 quarter estimates: Q1 2027 to $1.01, Q2 2027 to $1.48, Q3 2027 to $1.53 and Q4 2027 to $1.49 (small bumps). These incremental upgrades reinforce the message of improving earnings power later in the forecast horizon. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also edged up Q1 2028 to $1.27 (from $1.26) — another vote of confidence for the 2028 earnings ramp.

Zacks also edged up Q1 2028 to $1.27 (from $1.26) — another vote of confidence for the 2028 earnings ramp. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks maintained a "Hold" rating on TEX despite the mix of revisions, signaling analysts see limited upside from current levels absent clearer near‑term improvement.

Zacks maintained a "Hold" rating on TEX despite the mix of revisions, signaling analysts see limited upside from current levels absent clearer near‑term improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Sector context: a recent Zacks piece on Caterpillar highlights mixed industry dynamics (rising revenue/EPS estimates but margin/cost and valuation concerns). That peer commentary can influence sentiment for industrial names like Terex. Caterpillar is Set to Report Q1 Earnings

Sector context: a recent Zacks piece on Caterpillar highlights mixed industry dynamics (rising revenue/EPS estimates but margin/cost and valuation concerns). That peer commentary can influence sentiment for industrial names like Terex. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near‑term estimates: Q1 2026 cut to $0.77 (from $0.81) and Q3 2026 to $1.41 (from $1.42); FY2026 was lowered to $4.73 (from $4.77). Near‑term downgrades can pressure the stock if investors focus on this cycle rather than later year improvements.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Terex

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terex wasn't on the list.

While Terex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here