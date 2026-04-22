Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,333 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 19,756 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Caterpillar worth $151,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph E. Creed sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.93, for a total transaction of $1,797,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 35,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,221.19. The trade was a 6.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total transaction of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock worth $88,577,390. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $640.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $678.00 to $769.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $785.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $761.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $800.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $737.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $820.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 22.85 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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