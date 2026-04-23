Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 127,724 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.21% of Iron Mountain worth $52,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 597.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,161,589 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $322,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708,560 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $109,941,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 18.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,066,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $516,481,000 after purchasing an additional 776,933 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 23.8% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,514,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 483,548 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 331.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 457,472 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,356,000 after purchasing an additional 351,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRM. Loop Capital set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $124.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $117.37 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.52 and a beta of 1.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 720.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $15,000,978.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,975 shares in the company, valued at $32,376,705.25. This represents a 31.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 59,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total value of $6,248,429.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,569.48. The trade was a 78.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 451,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,449. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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