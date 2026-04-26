Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $11.25 Million Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX - Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,446 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.27% of TransMedics Group worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 981.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 268 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 265 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TMDX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMDX

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TMDX opened at $110.93 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $119.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.27. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Stephanie Lovell sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $178,496.66. Following the sale, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $428,810.92. This trade represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 7,236 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.21, for a total value of $1,065,211.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,367.69. This represents a 33.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,205 shares of company stock worth $2,353,002. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company's flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post‐transplant outcomes. TransMedics' solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

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