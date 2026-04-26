Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $11.30 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,067 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,289 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 2.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $32.73.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.SoFi Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Bank of America assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citizens Jmp raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

Key SoFi Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi launched a fully digital HELOC product, formed a Real Estate Advisory Council and added XRP deposit support — moves that widen lending/deposit products and could boost fee and deposit growth if adoption scales. Read More.

SoFi launched a fully digital HELOC product, formed a Real Estate Advisory Council and added XRP deposit support — moves that widen lending/deposit products and could boost fee and deposit growth if adoption scales. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights that SoFi continues to capture share in digital lending/finance and that some long-term investors view current weakness as a buying opportunity, supporting episodic buying interest. Read More.

Market commentary highlights that SoFi continues to capture share in digital lending/finance and that some long-term investors view current weakness as a buying opportunity, supporting episodic buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street previews and Q1 outlook pieces signal expected top‑line and metric growth into the March quarter but stop short of a clear consensus beat — next week’s results and management guidance are the likely near‑term catalyst. Read More.

Wall Street previews and Q1 outlook pieces signal expected top‑line and metric growth into the March quarter but stop short of a clear consensus beat — next week’s results and management guidance are the likely near‑term catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains mixed: the consensus rating is still around "Hold" with a wide spread of price targets, so upgrades/downgrades or target revisions after earnings could swing sentiment. Read More.

Analyst coverage remains mixed: the consensus rating is still around "Hold" with a wide spread of price targets, so upgrades/downgrades or target revisions after earnings could swing sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target to $20 and other firms (Goldman, KBW) have cut targets or lowered guidance — this analyst pullback is a headwind for sentiment and caps upside. Read More.

Truist trimmed its price target to $20 and other firms (Goldman, KBW) have cut targets or lowered guidance — this analyst pullback is a headwind for sentiment and caps upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An EVP sold ~9,742 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while planned sales are common, insider selling can add to short‑term pressure when combined with other negatives. Read More.

An EVP sold ~9,742 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while planned sales are common, insider selling can add to short‑term pressure when combined with other negatives. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Comparisons favoring Palantir over SoFi on AI-driven growth and reporting that some users found limits to the XRP rollout could push rotational flows away from SOFI toward higher‑momentum tech names. Read More. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet acquired 5,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares in the company, valued at $361,298.88. This trade represents a 41.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $1,913,709.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,422 shares valued at $4,105,468. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report).

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