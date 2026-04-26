Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,528 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 143,998 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.28% of Sunrun worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company's stock.

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Sunrun Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.46. Sunrun had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $610.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 123.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $4.63 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.63.

View Our Latest Report on Sunrun

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 193,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $2,557,276.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 934,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,379,236.50. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 127,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,691,667.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 707,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,419.50. The trade was a 15.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,894 shares of company stock worth $13,017,496. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun, Inc NASDAQ: RUN is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun's network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

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