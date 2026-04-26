Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $12.46 Million Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,512 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of Bunge Global worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,381 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bunge Global by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,194 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC increased their price target on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $131.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business's revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.14%.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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