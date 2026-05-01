Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.10 Million Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. $RUSHA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,309 shares of the company's stock after selling 79,809 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 87,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 59,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.09. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.67 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Rush Enterprises's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUSHA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Rush Enterprises from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rush Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rush Enterprises

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $566,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,175.49. This trade represents a 33.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $809,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $243,449.20. This represents a 76.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,450. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

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