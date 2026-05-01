Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Corporation $NMFC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:NMFC - Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.33% of New Mountain Finance worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 699.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at New Mountain Finance

In other New Mountain Finance news, COO Laura C. Holson Boswerger purchased 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $96,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 81,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,172.20. The trade was a 18.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam B. Weinstein purchased 12,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,169.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 751,756 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,863.16. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,200,673 shares of company stock worth $9,662,634. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company's stock.

New Mountain Finance Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Corporation has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $841.28 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance's dividend payout ratio is 853.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research cut New Mountain Finance from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $9.25.

View Our Latest Report on NMFC

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that provides customized debt and equity capital solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. As a BDC organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940, New Mountain Finance invests in sponsor-backed and founder-led businesses that span a range of industry sectors, with a focus on companies demonstrating resilient growth and recurring revenue streams.

The company's investment portfolio typically includes first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien and junior debt instruments, mezzanine financing and equity co-investments.

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