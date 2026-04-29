Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $4.40 Million Position in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS - Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,880 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 27,868 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Webster Financial were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,442.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,032,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $120,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,985 shares during the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $75,465,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 221.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 65.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,070,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $123,042,000 after purchasing an additional 817,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,254,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.3%

Webster Financial stock opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Webster Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WBS shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 target price on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial lowered Webster Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Webster Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Webster Financial from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $74.07.

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About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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