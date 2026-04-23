Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $79.63 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 582,277 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.24% of Xylem worth $79,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Xylem by 2,055.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,192,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $171,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,342 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,197,753 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $766,669,000 after purchasing an additional 830,821 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $105,160,000 after buying an additional 553,152 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $64,407,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 844.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 392,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $50,765,000 after buying an additional 350,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $121.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.98 and a 52-week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42. Xylem had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.560 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Xylem declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XYL. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.77.

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Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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