Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Position in DNOW Inc. $DNOW

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW - Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,629 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 103,864 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.39% of DNOW worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 2,101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,620 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,001 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company's stock.

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DNOW Price Performance

DNOW opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 0.79. DNOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $17.26.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.50 million. DNOW had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.DNOW's quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNOW. Wall Street Zen cut DNOW from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings cut DNOW from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research cut DNOW from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DNOW from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DNOW currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

DistributionNOW NYSE: DNOW is a global distributor of energy and industrial products, serving a broad range of end-markets including oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation, and industrial manufacturing. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company provides solutions across the life cycle of energy and industrial assets, with an emphasis on safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

The company’s core product portfolio includes piping systems and related components (such as valves, fittings, flanges and gaskets), instrumentation, electrical and automation equipment, fasteners, industrial safety supplies, chemicals and composite products.

Further Reading

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